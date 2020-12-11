Self love on the brain: 5 celebs confess what their favourite sex toys are

By Lizzy Bliss With the majority of celebrities living such extravagant lifestyles, you’ll be forgiven for thinking that they don’t enter into self-pleasuring now and then, like us mere mortals. In fact, quite the opposite is true. Long gone are the days where discussing your masturbation habits or your favourite sex toys are considered a taboo subject, regardless of whether you’re famous or not. Whether it was intentional or an accidental slip of the tongue, these celebrities have come clean on what their favourite sex toys are: Eva Longoria

The Desperate Housewives star said in an interview with Self that she wished she discovered sex toys years ago and that she only started enjoying sex after she started masturbating.

She only got her first vibrator at the age of 27 and admitted that she wasn’t very sexual until she learned how to pleasure herself first.

Her favourite toy? A trusty Rabbit Vibrator that she enjoys so much that she gave one to all her friends as birthday presents. ‘They scream with joy when they unwrap it!’ After all, is there a better gift than an orgasm?

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga struggled to keep her Poker Face when she was gifted a pink Bullet Vibrator by her dancers for her 28th birthday at a backstage party after her show at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City.

The singer later admitted that she is single, a workaholic and that it can get very lonely. Her schedule gives her very little chance of finding a new man, but she has found other ways of relieving some tensions that come with being a single woman.

“I’m good. Me and my vibrator are very happy!” she added.

Rihanna

The self-proclaimed “Only girl in the world” reportedly went on a bit of a spending spree at an upmarket sex shop in Paris, buying more than $1 500 (about R22 500) worth of adult toys.

According to a source, the shopping session only lasted 5 minutes, and she knew exactly what she wanted, declining any assistance offered when picking out items.

Onlookers say that she was smiling from ear to ear when she left the store and looked to be in a hurry to get back to her hotel.

Her toys of choice? Lingerie, scented candles, fluffy handcuffs, and a purple Rabbit Vibrator, apparently. This wasn’t the first time she’s been spotted shopping for adult toys, frequenting adult stores in Paris, Sydney, and even Ottawa, Canada with her ex, Drake.

Miley Cyrus

The queen of oversharing has never been one to shy away from controversy. While she is well known to talk about her love for sex toys, she pushed the boundaries a bit when she posted a few photos of herself on a plane with her new favourite toy on Twitter. It’s called The Hand of Adonis, a unique silicone toy that’s not for the faint-hearted.

Measuring in at over 40cm in length it’s shaped like an arm with an ultra-realistic duck-bill positioned hand at the end, and it’s intended for someone interested in fisting.

According to the manufacturer, the toy is “very large, quite heavy and not suited for beginners. But if you prefer larger sized toys, you’ll love it”—each to his own Miley and thanks for sharing.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

As the undisputed power couple of entertainment, Beyonce and Jay-Z also like to keep things fresh in the bedroom, and if you can believe sources close to them, they spend an insane amount of money on sex toys.

While they like to experiment with new and different toys, lubes, and lingerie, it’s never anything tacky or too extreme.

When you’re this famous, your vagina deserves only the best! Jay-Z proved this when he reportedly purchased a $15 000 gold plated vibrator from LELO’s Luxe collection for her birthday, known to be some of the most expensive and luxurious sex toys in the world.

So rest assured, from pleb to the most famous celebrity, it looks like we can all benefit from a toy in our closet. Whether they’re gold-plated or not, they have a universal purpose. So, go ahead and live it up.

