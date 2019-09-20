Australian influencer Elise Knowles is five months pregnant. Picture: Instagram

Sex during pregnancy can be a real struggle. Just ask Australian influencer Elise Knowles. Nearly six months pregnant, she's now started the conversation on her various social media accounts with the aim to normalise the topic. Earlier this week, Knowles posted a topless selfie to Instagram, showing off her pregnant tummy. But it was her caption that got the most attention.

"It’s been a while since I’ve talked about sex here but I want to get the conversation going again; so let’s talk about it, in particular pregnancy sex," she wrote.

"In saying that, it’s important to me to keep the romance alive & make an effort sexually, just because my libido has taken hit doesn’t mean my husbands has. Sure you need to get creative with positions as you get bigger & you’ll need enough lubricant to fill a swimming pool, but sex during pregnancy can still be sexy & there are plenty of ways to keep that spark alight," Knowles added.

Her post prompted many others to comment, especially other women lending their voices to the wider conversation.

"Married to a woman that loves our son, and is currently pregnant with our 2nd, and while she loves the result being pregnant is NOT FUN AT ALL. Glad to hear someone say its ok," said one.

Another added: "I was the same with both pregnancies and sex. But I still made an effort to feel sexy in my own skin and own it."

According to Medical News Today, sex while pregnant is safe. "Sex will not harm the baby at any stage during a typical, uncomplicated pregnancy. The baby is protected by strong uterus muscles, amniotic fluid, and a mucus plug that develops around the cervix," wrote article author Bethany Cadman.

"Some people believe that sexual activity or orgasms might damage the baby, increase the chances of a miscarriage, or induce early labor. However, in a healthy pregnancy, none of these are true," she concluded.