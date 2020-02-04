Sex on the beach? This couple took it literally









Boracay is a small island in the central Philippines. Picture: Wikimedia Commons Boracay Island in the Philippines is a popular tourist attraction. The sun-kissed beach is frequently visited by families. So when onlookers spotted a couple having sex in broad daylight, it came as a massive shock. According to the Daily Mail, the British woman and an Australian man were caught having sex at around 5:45pm on the busy beach - but refused to stop even when police arrived to arrest them. The pair, known as Jasmine Nelly and Anthony Carrio, were arrested and handcuffed, but still continued with their shenanigans as they were taken to the cells. Police Corporal Joel Banga-ora said that both were so drunk that they tried to ignore police and continue having sex. He said they had to be handcuffed and dragged to the station, but they were still all over each other in the back of the police truck.

"Officers arrived at the beach and they kept going. We were stood next to them and they continued having sex," Corporal Joel Banga-ora told the Daily Mail.

"They were not embarrassed that everybody could see their bodies. The woman's breasts were fully exposed and the man's penis was visible.

"They were so engrossed in each other they did not know what was happening around them."

The pair were detained at the Malay Municipal Police Station and later charged at the Aklan Prosecutor's Office with grave scandal. They have both been charged and released on bail pending a court appearance in February. Both were fined and released on the same day.