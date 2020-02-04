Boracay Island in the Philippines is a popular tourist attraction. The sun-kissed beach is frequently visited by families. So when onlookers spotted a couple having sex in broad daylight, it came as a massive shock.
According to the Daily Mail, the British woman and an Australian man were caught having sex at around 5:45pm on the busy beach - but refused to stop even when police arrived to arrest them.
The pair, known as Jasmine Nelly and Anthony Carrio, were arrested and handcuffed, but still continued with their shenanigans as they were taken to the cells.
Police Corporal Joel Banga-ora said that both were so drunk that they tried to ignore police and continue having sex.
He said they had to be handcuffed and dragged to the station, but they were still all over each other in the back of the police truck.