The 28-year-old believes it's a fast way of finding out if a guy seriously wants to date or just get lucky. Picture: PxHere

Tradition dictates that we always wait until the third date before jumping head-first between the sheets with a potential lover. But for British lingerie designer Elysia Downings, things work backwards - sleep with them and then decide if it's worth taking things to the next level. Her reason for doing this is pretty straightforward - it helps weed out the time wasters.

The 28-year-old believes it's a fast way of finding out if a guy seriously wants to date or just get lucky. "I don’t see anything wrong with always sleeping with men on first dates – in fact, there are benefits. If a guy is only interested in having sex with you, regardless of whether you do that on the first date or ten dates later, they’re going to disappear.

"So by having sex with them on the first date, you can work out where the relationship is going to end up. It helps make sure you're not wasting your time," she told The Sun newspaper. Downings is also a cam girl for Off The Record - a cam girl management agency.

Before the slut-shaming brigade goes in for the kill, she could be onto something. Recently, experts found that sex on the first date could be a surefire way to find out if a relationship has staying power. "Sex may set the stage for deepening the emotional connection between strangers," said the study's lead author Gurit Birnbaum, a social psychologist and associate professor of psychology at the IDC Herzliya.