Sex toy testers needed: 'The ultimate lockdown role with job satisfaction'

If there's anything the lockdown has taught us, it's that many are getting creative when it comes to side hustles. Spending all that time indoors has to pay off somehow.

One UK-based adult toy retailer has in fact come up with an ingenious plan to stay relevant during these uncertain times by advertising posts for sex toy testers.

"The ultimate lockdown role with job satisfaction like no other! Here at Ricky.com, we're looking for sex toy testers who refuse to settle for weak vibrations!," says the post on its website.

If you fit the description of being a pleasure-seeking man or woman who gets excited about sex toys as they do, well, then it might be the perfect job for you. Not based in the UK? No problem. According to the job specs, you can be based anywhere in the world.

"It's our goal to make orgasms exceptional and we need the right sex toy testers to enforce that. It doesn’t matter if you’re new to sex toys or familiar with our range - we’re all about passion at Ricky," the job ad further says.