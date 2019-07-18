The coconut sex tip has cause a stir in Twitter. Picture: Pixabay

A sex tip has gone viral, and now it's been turned into a meme. According to BuzzFeed, the tip sounds a little something like this: when you’re on top of your partner, spell the word “coconut” with your hips.

Yes, not a coconut in sight, but you get the gist of things.

The Kenyan Post picked up on the story, and came up a contestant for original headline of the week: "Write the word coconut with your waist - Kenyan LADIES discuss how to ride a man during SEX and it's interesting."

Mentions and searches have suddenly sprung up in the past few days, and true to form, some people have gone and made memes of it. We searched Twitter for some of the best responses.