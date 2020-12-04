Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela reveals why she chose sex work over corporate job

To some the name Mikaela Spielberg may not sound familiar but for those who tend to dabble in the occasional watching of porn, Mika_Sugar might ring a bell. That’s because the daughter of famous movie director Steven Spielberg has turned her back on the Hollywood lifestyle and chosen to become a sex worker instead. The 24-year-old came out as an online porn star in February, just days before she was arrested on a domestic violence charge against her ex-fiance Chuck Pankow that was later dismissed, the Daily Mail reported. And her reason for joining the sex industry is very straightforward. Spielberg said that her career as a sex worker lets her “do what I want, when I want, on my own terms”.

While speaking during a candid interview with Hollywood Life, she spoke about her partnership with online platform ManyVids, saying she's “happy” to avoid the “ugliness of a job that puts me at strict corporate mercy” and instead join sex workers who feel “empowered to express themselves.”

She said her introduction to the industry was when she started making custom porn videos. After joining ManyVids, Spielberg can now command up to $14.99 (about R230) for a pay-per-view clip.

“Sex work is work. That’s why platforms like ManyVids are so important and shine in comparison to other online platforms,” she added.

“I’m happy to be working with a brand… that has built a community for sex workers to feel empowered and to express themselves. I’m able to work for myself and do what I want, when I want, on my own terms.”

And despite reports that her parents - Spielberg and Kate Capshaw - are “embarrassed” by her decision to become a porn star, she has insisted on numerous occasions that they are fully supportive of her career.