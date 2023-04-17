Stormy Daniels set to receive PornHub’s lifetime achievement award

Stormy Daniels is set to receive PornHub’s lifetime achievement award. The former porn star, 44, who is at the centre of Donald Trump’s historic indictment, will receive the online porn giant’s trophy at a ceremony in Los Angeles on April 20, where Diplo is set to perform, according to Page Six.

It reported PornHub said Daniels is being recognised “for her many contributions, which have helped shape the face of the adult industry as well as American history”. Daniels told Page Six about her pride in the porn world: “I’m very much involved in advocating for the adult industry, and for sex worker rights and sex positivity.” She added she’s also worked as a lobbyist for adult entertainment companies, “working to change laws that were discriminatory to performers and sex workers”.

Daniels said: “I have worked to promote and protect those of us in the industry.”

Trump, 76, is expected back in court in December in Manhattan after pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business record charges, thought to be linked to an alleged $130 000 (about R2.4 million) hush money payment to porn star Daniels in the run-up to his 2016 presidential campaign after she claimed they had a fling – which the former “Apprentice” judge denies. Daniels claims the money was paid by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, and it emerged on Tuesday the former US president is suing Cohen for more than $500m, according to a filing in a Florida court. If he wins the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 race to become the US’s next leader, Trump is likely to face President Biden, who said on Monday he planned to seek re-election, but no formal announcement has been made.