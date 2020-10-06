Study shows important link between female masturbation and partnered sex

A study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine has given new insight into masturbation and sexual outcomes for women.

The findings suggested that increasing progression between masturbation and partnered sexual activities could result in improved orgasmic response and lower orgasmic difficulty, PsyPost reported.

The study surveyed more than 2 000 women living in the US and Hungary, and found that participants reported having sex with their partner twice a week on average and masturbating once every two weeks on average.

“Many women, perhaps as high as 30-40 percent, experience some-to-great difficulty reaching orgasm during heterosexual partnered sex, particularly if the primary form of stimulation occurs through penile-vaginal intercourse,” study author Prof David L. Rowland, a psychology professor at Valparaiso University, told the publication.

“The issue is relevant because sometimes masturbation by women is ’prescribed’ as a way of improving orgasmic probability during partnered sex. But masturbation has also been hypothesized to interfere with orgasmic response during partnered sex”, added Rowland.