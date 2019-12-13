Suffering from the bedroom blues? 4 hacks for better quality sex









Before you get your groove on with your partner, you must take time exploring your own body. Picture: Pexels After you’ve been with someone for some time, it’s common to lose that initial passion you once felt for each other. It doesn’t mean that you’ve lost feelings for each other altogether, but rather, it means that your sexual drive is no longer at its peak. Fortunately, there are still several ways for you and your partner to overcome the bedroom blues. Here are four sex hacks to try for better quality sex: Use sex toys Sex toys are often thought to be a tool you use when you’re getting jiggy with it solo style. Contrary to this belief, sex toys are a fun way to strengthen your intimate relations with your partner during sex.

Beyond the fact that it adds some creativity and innovation in the bedroom, it also alleviates performance pressure for you and your partner.

No matter how giving your partner may be in the bedroom, orgasming can be hard to accomplish, especially for females. In fact, according to the Kinsey Institute, 70 percent of women cannot orgasm with intercourse alone and need to engage in other sexual acts that involve a more direct approach to clitoral stimulation.

Masturbate

Before you get your groove on with your partner, you must take time exploring your own body to figure out what makes you feel good. Self-pleasure can be an effective outlet for both genders, but for women specifically, masturbating is a great way to learn about your body’s responses to different stimuli.

Unlike males, females are more likely to struggle to achieve an orgasm during intercourse for reasons like vaginal pain, reduced sexual desire, or difficulty in becoming sexually aroused.

Try new positions

Trying new sex positions is a basic, yet exciting way to improve your sex life as it allows you to keep things fresh and exciting in the bedroom, while also enhancing your performance.

Different positions mean different responses triggered in the body, so whichever sex move you try, make sure that you pay close attention to you and your partner’s reaction.

Depending on the position, it may be easier for you or your partner to reach climax quicker. Keep in mind, though, that everyone’s bodies are unique and diverse from one another.

What may feel great for you, may not be as pleasurable for your partner, which is why you must be mindful of how they’re responding to distinct positions and adjust for each other accordingly. Remember that you want this to be an experience you both enjoy.

Lube, lube and more lube

Whether you’re trying out sex toys, masturbating, or new sex positions during intercourse, using lube is an essential component to have on-hand. They help you and your partner balance comfort with pleasure by reducing the friction between skin and whatever object, person, or body part you may be using.

However, the type of lubricant you pick should be determined by your intended purpose.

