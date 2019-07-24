The majority of women - 41 percent - said that they would not date a man with erectile dysfunction. Picture: Flickr

Over the past few years, online treatments for sexual problems have become much more common. However, it is still estimated that less than 10 percent of people with sexual issues actually seek treatment. Which makes the results of a study conducted by Between Us Clinic – that reveals the worst male sexual issue, according to women – especially relevant and timely.

They surveyed 1 040 women and this is what they found:

Sexual issues will make some women not date a man

The majority of women - 41 percent - said that they would not date a man with erectile dysfunction.

Sexual issues that lead to breakups

Specifically, 29 percent of women said that they would break up with a man because of low libido, followed by erectile dysfunction (25 percent), delayed ejaculation (16 percent) and premature ejaculation (14 percent).

First-hand experience with an issue matters

Interestingly, the survey showed that women who have first-hand experience of dating a man with a sexual issue tend to see things differently.

For example, women who have never dated someone with erectile dysfunction ranked this as the least problematic condition. On the other hand, women who have dated a man with erectile dysfunction rated this as worse than any of the other forms of sexual dysfunction.

Women expect their partner to seek treatment

A whopping 70 percent of women expect their partners to get help for their sexual issues.



