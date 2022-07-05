Tebogo Thobejane opens her much-hyped strip club - but it’s going to cost you baller cash

You might have heard by now that popular podcaster and OnlyFans creator Tebogo Thobejane announced her new business venture. Not one to do things half-heartedly, Thobejane pulled out all the stops and went big with the opening of Club X in Sandton.

Billed as a nightclub, we’re just calling a spade what it is - it’s a strip club, but for big ballers. With the official opening set for this week, Thobejane said Club X was her way of empowering women who were struggling to find employment. And judging from the raunchy videos doing the rounds on social media, wall flowers need not apply.

A promo video showing women letting it all hang out while dancing on poles is probably exactly what you could expect. The club describes itself as “the first and only one of its kind where we’ll be combining clubbing with a bit of naughtiness... Let’s ball out.” The actress even got the seal of approval from rapper Cassper Nyovest who was said to be in attendance for opening night.

The club operates on VIP service only and is open two days a week (Thursday and Saturday). And don’t go thinking you can just rock up. According to The Citizen, you have to book a table at a fee. Bookings start at R20 000, with the most expensive table being R200 000.

Now that’s what we call balling. Is it worth the hype? Let us know. In the meantime, here’s what others had to say about the club opening.