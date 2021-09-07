Texas abortion law: Bette Midler suggests no-sex protest

Bette Midler has called for women to refuse to have sex to protest Texas' tough new abortion laws. The 75-year-old star is furious about the new Senate Bill 8, which stops women terminating a pregnancy after six weeks, which is before most people know they are pregnant, and has no exceptions for those which occur as a result of rape or incest, and also allows private citizens to sue facilities which they suspect are still carrying out the procedures, including driving someone to an appointment or helping with the cost.

And Bette has an idea which she believes will make people take notice of the campaign against the legislation. She tweeted: “I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress." The 'Wind Beneath My Wings' hitmaker hit out at how much women will be impacted by the anti-choice law and the apparent disregard females have been shown with the legislation.

She tweeted: “This isn’t about guns, speech, money or war. It’s about women, their lives, their bodies, and their autonomy. “That’s what allowed the court to do shoddy work, with careless disregard, because who’s going to stop it? They only did the thing in the dead of night, without care or effort, because they believe women are so used to being gaslit that of course, they’ll just tolerate it. “They did the thing in the dead of night without care or effort because they genuinely believe that they’re only women, and they deserve what they get.”

Bette has also suggested the laws specifically disadvantage women of colour. She wrote: "Why do #antivaxxers and #antimaskers get to live the "my body, my choice" life, but pregnant women are not allowed to? How is this fair? Some say it's Texas' way of keeping black and brown women poor. I say it's also because they want WHITE women to keep replenishing the stock.(sic)"