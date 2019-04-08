One sex worker, who calls herself Jessy, went into detail about some of the requests she gets. Picture: Pixabay

UK dating website illicitencounters.com published a survey a list of people's top fantasies, and it seems that sex workers topped the list. One sex worker, who calls herself Jessy, went into detail about some of the requests she gets. "I do get a lot of the usual requests such as the GFE (girlfriend experience) which is simply playing out the fantasy of having a partner who is open-minded about sex," she told Cambridge News.

"There are a lot of men who actually don't want sex at all and just want to talk. I know it's a cliché but it is true. They just want female company where they can talk freely without being judged or condemned for their thoughts.

"The most recent one that springs to mind is the man who wanted me to pull up in my car beside his van then get out and just kick him hard between the legs and drive off."

Some of the other more worrying requests included rape fantasies, being asked to act like a relative and being dressed as a baby, reported Lad Bible.