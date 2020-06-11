The inner workings of the female orgasm: Part 1

Pop culture and pornography often lead us to believe that the female orgasm is something that can be achieved with penetrative sex only. But research has shown that the female orgasm is mostly achieved when combined with clitoral stimulation, or solely clitoral stimulation.

So, let’s dive in and look at all the factors involved and uncover the inner workings of the female orgasm.

Different types of orgasms





There are two main types of orgasms - internal (vaginal) orgasm or external (clitoral) orgasm. Some women achieve only one kind of orgasm, and some manage both while some can’t orgasm at all.





An internal orgasm is an orgasm that occurs from stimulation of the vagina, usually during vaginal intercourse (more about that in the G-spot section). External orgasms are orgasms achieved by clitoral stimulation when using either a sex toy or your hands.





Some women have been known to reach orgasms with nipple stimulation, or when getting their hair cut, watching a racy movie or even while sleeping. However, this is the exception rather than the rule, but it highlights the fact that orgasms can be, in part, psychological.





The clitoris





The clitoris has three major components. But believe it or not, there is still an ongoing argument among medical professionals about what makes up the entire clitoris and what doesn't. But for argument's sake, we'll go with the most recent and what we consider the most accurate breakdown of the organ.





The Glans Clitoris - the only visible part of the organ which usually makes up a fifth or less of the entire clitoral structure.





The Two Crura - these extend from the glans clitoris deep into the vulva tissue on both sides.





The Two Bulbs of the Vestibule - don’t let the name fool you, there aren’t two other sugar plums hidden in the vulva wall. The vestibule bulbs extend either side of the vaginal orifice and can be an exceedingly erogenous zone.





This is where it gets interesting. The entire clitoris reaches an average of 7 centimetres in length (often longer) into the vagina, and the glans make up only 4-7 millimetres of the whole, which is why there’s even an internal and external argument, to begin with.





The scary thing is that doctors just weren't that interested in the clitoris and until 2009, we were entirely in the dark about the organ. The first published article on the importance of the clitoral structures was published by urologist Helen O'Connell and her colleagues in 1998, which was ignored for roughly 15 years.




