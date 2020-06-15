The inner workings of the female orgasm: Part 2

Freud didn’t do us any favours with his hypothesis around internal versus external orgasms, which dominated much of the rhetoric around the female orgasm in the 20th century. We're here to tell you there’s nothing taboo about the female orgasm, and everyone should be educated on the topic. Whether you’re an expert or totally in the dark, this article is for you. Multiple orgasms For those of you that haven’t experienced it before, multiple orgasms are real and possible. Some women experience several distinct orgasms during one sexual session. These orgasms can be separated by minutes and levels of building arousal or as a continuously orgasmic state; the latter is rarer. They’ll have a single orgasm and before it’s gone another orgasm comes. It’s like a rollercoaster that doesn’t stop, just as you reach the top you dip right in again. This is also referred to as “stacking orgasms”.

A lot of people are happy with a single orgasm per session; others prefer to keep the train rolling. Much of this has to do with mindset. Often we don’t realise what our bodies are capable of until we push things further.

Orgasms used to be a taboo topic, and there was no emphasis placed on the female orgasm leading many to believe it wasn’t necessary or beneficial. In short, it used to be a man’s world. But, the fact is that more is better and there’s nothing to be ashamed of. If you can knock them out of the park, then there’s nothing health-wise stopping you.

This type of hyperarousal can be challenging to achieve, but the good news is that if you haven’t experienced multiple orgasms before it could be within your reach. With a bit of good advice and hard work, no pun intended, multiple orgasms can happen for you, which segues nicely into our next topic, sex toys.

Sex toys for orgasms

Sex toys have one primary function to bring you to orgasm. The best part is that most sex toys have been designed for women. Adult toys were pretty basic until the invention of the vibrator, and for those who grew up in the ’80s, it’s still pretty hard to distinguish between a dildo and a vibrator. But the sex toys today are a lot different, and luckily the quality and functionality have increased a million times.

Once you’ve explored what makes you tick as mentioned above, you’ll have a better idea of what kind of sex toy will work for you. .

The new kid on the block

Despite the horrible name, The Womanizer is a feat of modern orgasmic ingenuity. If you’re sensitive or struggle to orgasm, this is your best option. It was also designed with multiple orgasms in mind.

The device provides touchless stimulation to the clitoris by enclosing your clitoris (without touching it) while gently stimulating it with soft pressure waves.

Because everyone is different, the Womanizer Liberty comes with two different sized heads so that every woman can feel comfortable using it. The main reason I like this toy is that it was designed for women with special care and finesse taken into consideration. This wasn’t a moulded phallic symbol like a dildo; some serious thought went into this which shows me we’re progressing past orgasms as a taboo topic.

