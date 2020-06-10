The joke's on us! That video of Daniel masturbating during Zoom meeting is fake

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

"Daniel! Daniel! Call Daniel on his cell." It's the Zoom video that immediately went viral within a matter of days. But what many don't know is that "Daniel" and his colleagues are actors. A video surfaced on various social media platforms a few weeks ago of a guy hosting a Zoom meeting with his colleagues discussing consumer spending during the lockdown. He then proceeds to turn off his video, not realising his camera is still on. While the meeting continues in the background, Daniel then fetches a box of tissues and lube, and sits behind his desk.

Daniel can't hear you guys again, he's in heaven 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/r5rvt5bONi — nasquiat (avoid me) (@nazquiat) May 28, 2020

By now those in the meeting have caught onto what he's about to do. Daniel's actions elicit gasps of surprise, but he can't hear a thing.

The video made it to viral status for obvious reasons. But here's the catch. It was a setup. According to efinancialcareers, the video was a staged advertisement for an adult website.

"Those are not real bankers. It did not happen. Daniel is not a banker but an actor and so are his 'colleagues.' The whole thing is a clever ruse," wrote the publication.

The ad was for Pornhub. The giveaway was the company's watermark in the video. It was still funny to watch though and people are still talking about it.

Jennifer really had to go! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NCkKVYUYyB — nasquiat (avoid me) (@nazquiat) May 29, 2020





Dude bottom left corner knew exactly what Daniel was about to do even before Daniel knew exactly what Daniel was about to do 😂 — Dammy (@CallHimDammy) May 29, 2020







