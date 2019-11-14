Tracey Cox Supersex Kegel Training Set. Picture: www.lovehoney.co.uk

A new range of sex toys have been designed to help people focus on the pleasure, rather than the pain of sex. Called dyspareunia, it is defined as persistent or recurrent genital pain that occurs just before, during or after intercourse. Many women suffer from it during the course of their lifetime.

But now the Supersex range for Lovehoney plans to change all that. Designed by Tracey Cox, the toys are made from "ultra squishy" soft silicone for extra comfort.

The British-born sex expert who specialises in books on dating, sex and relationships, has designed seven new products – all with a layer of silicone covering another layer of liquid silicone – so that they mould to the body to target all the sensitive hot spots without causing aggravation, Metro reported.

"So many women complain to me about feeling discomfort during sex, so I wanted to create a range that worked especially well for them," said Cox.