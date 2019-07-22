The podcast app has just released erotic sex-positive audio stories. Picture: www.dipseastories.com

You know what the best thing about podcasts are? You can listen to them anywhere, anytime. The team at Dipsea probably had this idea in mind when coming up with their latest podcast. The podcast app has just released erotic sex-positive audio stories – a crucial part of any story that forces you to use your imagination. Now Dipsea is challenging its users to rethink everything you know about sexuality.

By processing erotica through their headphones, listeners are “envisioning something based on the blueprint that we give them”, Gina Gutierrez, one of Dipsea’s founders, told The Guardian.

“The truth we hold dear is that sexuality is as psychological as it is physical,” Gutierrez said. “It’s not just about stimulation. It’s about imagination. It’s about inspiration.”

Now with more than 120 stories in its library, narratives range from former lovers meeting to a chance encounter on a train. Chances are, the app will be a roaring success with the women folk.

Check it out here.