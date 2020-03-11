This Kinder-inspired Easter egg hides a sexy little secret inside

Any child will tell you that the best thing about a Kinder chocolate egg is the toy surprise it hides inside. Sex toy brand Ricky.com have now introduced a new toy egg just in time for Easter, and it's strictly for adults only. The selection of premium Swiss milk chocolate Easter eggs will sell for a hefty £45 (about R950) each, gizmodo UK reported. We suppose you won't mind paying that much, considering what you'll find inside. According to the report, there are five different variants, each one with a different toy inside. The eggs are said to go on sale from March 11. Here's what you could find inside: Oron Heart Stimulator This cute heart-shaped stimulator can not only be used for stimulating the clitoris, but, for example, also for stimulating the scrotum.

Ricky Bullet Vibrator

Stop your search and surrender to the orgasmic vibrations packed into this compactly sized bullet vibrator from Ricky.Cycle through nine unique vibration patterns with each press of the power button.

Nouveau Wand

Introducing the Rosy Gold collection of premium sex toys; oozing high-end sophistication. The elegant designs in the series are inspired by the Art Nouveau art movement.

Satisfyer Partner Plus Vibrator

The Partner Plus is a vibrator that provides intense stimulation during amorous play for both him and her.

Man.Wand Starter Vibrator

Elegant, powerful but mostly...discreet, MAN.WAND Starter is a compact and very lightweight masturbation tool which provides 10 vibration modes.

Chances are if you have a favourite, you'll have to keep unwrapping until you find that perfect one. Until then, it's the luck of the draw.

The good news is that Ricky.com ships worldwide.