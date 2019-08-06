Fun Factory Volta Rechargeable Extra Powerful Flickering Tongue. Picture: www.lovehoney.co.uk

Women across the globe have been raving about a new style of vibrator which mimics the pleasure of oral sex. According to a report in The Sun, tongue vibrators are taking over the adult toy industry at an alarming rate. And now manufacturers are jumping on board by creating unusual sex toys that have uncanny similarities to a partner's touch.

One such sex toy is the Fun Factory Volta Rechargeable Extra Powerful Flickering Tongue. Distributed by UK company, Love Honey, female customers have been singing its praises, and swear by its deft "response" time.

Some of the reviews included: "Seriously. I own a lot of sex toys and really wasn't sure about this one, but having purchased it and used it a few times, it is fantastic." and "Wow just wow."

"If you like your tongue flickering fast and fierce this is toy for you. Its dynamic silicone tips will have you quivering with pleasure lickety-split as they stimulate blood flow and increase sensitivity," Love Honey says on its website.

Key features include a soft silicone feel that is incredibly smooth, and an easy-to-grip handle for ease of use in the bath or shower.

The Flickering Tongue retails for £99.99, which roughly translates to R1 800.