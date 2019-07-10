Crying after sex is completely normal, and is known as postcoital dysphoria. Picture: Pexels

Sex is something to behold. Good sex? Well, that's another thing. It can drive you to tears of ecstasy and sometimes tears of joy. But what happens after a steamy session between the sheets and your partner breaks down? In a recent episode of 'The Real', hosts Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry and Loni Love got candid about being intimate.

“When a man is in bed with you and he’s happy and he’s satisfied, he opens up and you get to talk to him about things where he’s not trying so hard, he’s just being him,” Mai commented.

That's when Bailon Houghton jumped in and asked: “Anybody ever cried after?”

The four women are known for their no-holds-barred discussions on the talk show and nothing is off limits.

“Oh girl yes,” Love interjected.

And when it comes to guys crying after? The women really got into it, with Bailon Houghton making light of the situation.

“They’re just overwhelmed with how much they love you or how bomb you were,” she said before reenacting the incident.

According to a 2015 study, crying after sex is completely normal, and is known as postcoital dysphoria (PCD). Symptoms may include tearfulness, sadness, and irritability after consensual sex, even if it was perfectly satisfying.