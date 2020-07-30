To infinity and beyond: Sex dolls in space could be a reality for Mars 2024 mission

SpaceX founder Elon Musk must get lots of unusual requests but this one is probably the most bizarre.

The industry titan is on a mission to colonise Mars, something he hopes to achieve by 2024. So what former aerospace engineer Amit Stevenson offered was to provide SpaceX astronauts with some intimate company in the form of sex dolls.

Stevenson, who owns Sex Doll Genie said the the journey to Mars will be lonely work and the company's robotic companions could keep Mars colonists company - rather than just sex, Express reported.

"The purpose of wanting to send companion dolls to space is not sex – most of our customers use love dolls to feel accompanied in lonely situations,“ Stevenson told the British publication.

"This isn’t about cheapening the profession of astronauts or space exploration in general,“ he continued.