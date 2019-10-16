It started with a thread called "Masturbating is Injurious to health" by Nigerian-born Dr Ajab (@Dr_ajabb) and Twitter went into overdrive.
The founder of Dr Ajab Medical Foundation fired his opening salvo by tweeting: "Masturbating is like a drug (Cocaine, Marijuana, etc) which is not made illegal by the law. Practically, it cannot be made illegal. You could get addicted to it and eventually destroy yourself."
From there he continued his thread by noting the "side effects" of masturbation, which included becoming mentally disturbed, becoming a pervert and your eyesight starting to diminish.
Ajab touts himself as a health influencer and a "lover of integrity" on his a Twitter profile. A quick look at his website shows that the Dr Ajab Medical Foundation "is a hub for a range of unbeatable medical information". Further information given on the website is obscure and questionable to say the least.