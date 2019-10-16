Twitter sees funny side after doctor spews anti-masturbation message









Despite what Dr Ajab has said, masturbation won't make you lose your eyesight. Picture: Pexels It started with a thread called "Masturbating is Injurious to health" by Nigerian-born Dr Ajab (@Dr_ajabb) and Twitter went into overdrive. The founder of Dr Ajab Medical Foundation fired his opening salvo by tweeting: "Masturbating is like a drug (Cocaine, Marijuana, etc) which is not made illegal by the law. Practically, it cannot be made illegal. You could get addicted to it and eventually destroy yourself." From there he continued his thread by noting the "side effects" of masturbation, which included becoming mentally disturbed, becoming a pervert and your eyesight starting to diminish. Ajab touts himself as a health influencer and a "lover of integrity" on his a Twitter profile. A quick look at his website shows that the Dr Ajab Medical Foundation "is a hub for a range of unbeatable medical information". Further information given on the website is obscure and questionable to say the least.

Masturbating is Injurious to health:



Masturbating is like a drug (Cocaine, Marijuana, etc) which is not made illegal by the law. Practically, it cannot be made illegal. You could get addicted to it and eventually destroy yourself.

1/9 https://t.co/LAadfQaRPX — Dr Ajab (@Dr_ajabb) October 14, 2019

But it was the comments Ajab's tweets had received. One tweet in particular got the most comments and retweets.

"Amongst ladies, Masturbation can sometimes irritate your genitals, but besides that, masturbation is not physically dangerous. You may be masturbating too much, if it begins to interfere with your daily routine, school, and other activities," said Ajab.

Amongst ladies, Masturbation can sometimes irritate your genitals, but besides that, masturbation is not physically dangerous. You may be masturbating too much, if it begins to interfere with your daily routine, school, and other activities. 6/9 — Dr Ajab (@Dr_ajabb) October 14, 2019

The reactions ranged from thoughtful to outrage. And yet, some saw the funny side and took his "advice" with a pinch of salt.

My genitals are somewhat irritated by the cut of your gib sir — Mr G (@Philsick) October 15, 2019

Very kind of you to say😄. I felt it was my duty to make my genitals opinions on this matters public — Mr G (@Philsick) October 16, 2019

Let's all agree not to masturbate at school. That's seems pretty decent. 🤣🤣🤣



If you merely irritate your genitals, you're doing it wrong. Don't try to achieve multiple orgasm through irritation, it seems tactically flawed. — Longhairedgit (@lhgmk2) October 15, 2019

The disadvantages are more than the advantage. Only few even know the advantage... Get yourself a woman and stop being stupid... — Dr Ajab (@Dr_ajabb) October 15, 2019







