Vanessa Lachey says shower sex is the secret to her solid marriage

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Nick Lachey's wife thinks "shower sex" is the secret to their solid relationship. Vanessa Lachey is convinced the reason their bond is so strong after nine years of marriage and three children - Camden, seven, Brooklyn, five, and Phoenix, three - later is because they have hanky panky every morning when they have a wash. Speaking on Wednesday's new episode of 'The Bellas Podcast', Vanessa said when asked what the secret to their strong marriage is: "Shower sex. I love you Nick. So I'm in the shower and I'm like, 'I have a full day. You have a full day. It's either now or never.' The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex." The 39-year-old television personality has to rely on sex in the shower because she's "not a morning person" and hates being woken up for some action first thing. She explained: "I always say, 'Tomorrow wake me up.' And [Nick's] like you know that never works because I'm never a morning sex girl. I'm not. I'm sorry. I need to be late night, which is why I'm in the shower and he's there and the kids are gone...I say babe and he knows exactly."

Meanwhile, the couple prefer to settle their arguments with rock, paper, scissors.

The brunette beauty said recently: "I don't let it fester, he doesn't let it fester. We speak our minds. Sometimes you have to walk away."

To which Nick quipped back: "Don't lie, it's all about rock paper scissors."

Vanessa explained: "I know that sounds cliche, but he isn't a mind reader. I'm crazy, I go from hot to cold, happy to sad. He's literally like, 'I wanna be there for you, but I don't know how.' And I'm like, 'Let me tell you what's going on right now.

"I have this going on with this, I feel this from the kids, and I want this from you.' And he's like, 'Okay, let's work on this.' Otherwise, how is he supposed to know that? And vice-versa."

Listen to the episode here.