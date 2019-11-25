WATCH: Aussie police brush off sex in the park incident as 'crazy once-off thing'









File photo: The park seems to be attracting the wrong kind of attention, and the latest incident is one of a series of "anti-social behaviour" which has taken place there recently. Picture: Pixabay Perth police don't seem to be a taking a recent case of a frisky couple having sex in a public park very seriously. The video of the couple having sex in full view of others was shared on Twitter last week. The footage of the pair having an intimate moment in Langley Park, Perth, was brushed off as a "one off" incident by police officers, the Daily Mail reported. "It seems to be very much to be a one-off instance," WA Police Minister Michelle Roberts told Perth Now. "From time to time, crazy people will do crazy things. Hopefully this is a one off and it's not an indicator of any further behaviour of that nature." The park seems to be attracting the wrong kind of attention, and the latest incident is one of a series of "anti-social behaviour" which has taken place there recently.

To add fuel to the fire, an office building overlooks the park, and many have complained and called for an increase in police presence in the area.

The video appeared to have been filmed from a nearby office tower, and the couple was interrupted after a dog ran up to them and the dog's owner approached.

Video footage showed the woman sitting beside her partner as she patted the dog and spoke to its owner.

Western Australia police are still to comment on the incident.



















