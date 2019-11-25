Perth police don't seem to be a taking a recent case of a frisky couple having sex in a public park very seriously. The video of the couple having sex in full view of others was shared on Twitter last week.
The footage of the pair having an intimate moment in Langley Park, Perth, was brushed off as a "one off" incident by police officers, the Daily Mail reported.
"It seems to be very much to be a one-off instance," WA Police Minister Michelle Roberts told Perth Now.
"From time to time, crazy people will do crazy things. Hopefully this is a one off and it's not an indicator of any further behaviour of that nature."
The park seems to be attracting the wrong kind of attention, and the latest incident is one of a series of "anti-social behaviour" which has taken place there recently.