WATCH: Baby got back! Man’s attempt to get into strip club for free ends in comedy of errors

They say nothing in life comes free. Unfortunately, this Aussie man learnt this the hard way when his attempt to sneak into a strip club landed him in hospital. According to 7news.com.au, the unnamed man attempted to scale a wall to get into The Palace on Hindley Street in Adelaide in the early hours of Monday morning. The well-known club bills itself as an adult entertainment venue. Footage obtained by 7news shows him climbing up a pipe and onto a balcony. In an instant, he loses his grip and falls 7m to the ground. An ambulance treated him at the scene, and he was transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with a broken arm and bruising.

The guy’s epic fail at attempting a Spider-man feat even managed to draw a crowd.

“Stop, he’s gonna fall,” someone can be heard saying in the video.

According to witnesses on the scene, he had a lucky escape - had he fallen a few centimetres to the right, a pole lying in proximity could have done serious damage.

But if you thought he was having a bad day, spare a thought for Texas dancer Genea Sky who went viral in February last year. She was recorded while falling from a 4.5m pole and breaking her jaw.

While clamouring up a pole, it appears she lost her balance and comes tumbling down – smack bang onto the floor.

Amazingly, she managed to carry on dancing and even throw in some twerking moves.