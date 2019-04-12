'It can simulate a vaginal environment, through massage, twitching, sucking, vibration, etc.' Picture: YouTube.com

A Chinese company that developed a human sperm extractor about seven years ago, says it's a "user-friendly" way of collecting sperm samples at health clinics. But now Twitter has gotten wind of it, and images of the contraption have gone viral.

"It can simulate a vaginal environment, through massage, twitching, sucking, vibration, etc., act upon the human penis, which can make semen collection fast and safe. So it is the best clinical equipment of sperm collection," said the makers of the SW-3701 Trolley Type Sperm Collector.

Reuters reports that 10 000 of the $13 000 (about R182 000) devices are sold annually, despite the outcry from social media of it looking horrific.

Here are just some of the responses from Twitter:

A Chinese company says its automatic sperm extractor is helping clinics collect semen from donors reluctant to masturbate in a hospital setting. pic.twitter.com/zBqf4wWVQi — AngryMan (@AngryManTV) April 5, 2019





"I can't I'm just too shy"

"Would you feel more comfortable using the FUCKBIN™"

"Yes" https://t.co/mYh5hDqVFc — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 9, 2019





Probably my crowning achievement. Which is sad. https://t.co/TgzweLcClc — Johan Javier (@Johan22) April 9, 2019















