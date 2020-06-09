WATCH: Could a cushion be the answer to better orgasms?

Experiencing mind blowing sex is something many of us can count on our one hand. When it comes to orgasms, that's like finding a unicorn. But self-professed sex-positive journalist Nadia Bokody says it can be achieved every time with the help of a sex cushion. In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Bokody goes into intricate detail on how people can take their orgasms to the next level every single time. “I discovered something that seems too good to be true but it’s real and I’m talking about sex pillows," says the Aussie sexpert. “Sex cushions are expensive and you’re looking at hundreds of dollars, but what’s different about them is something I’ve recently discovered." A quick note, if watching in an office environment, best you keep the headphones on.

According to Bokody, the difference between a regular pillow and a sex cushion is the angle of your bum. “I’ve been doing it for years but when I swapped cushions it’s hugely different, the sex cushion moves a different angle," she added.

Many would equate a sex pillow to a gimmick, something that you use once and then forget about it. But Bokody swears by it, adding that her sex life changed dramatically when she invested in a sex pillow.

And angles do matter. “By getting your body at that angle and your G-spot and clitoris is stimulated then you will have a blended orgasm," she said.

Bokody's YouTube channel is filled with sex-positive content. She describes herself as a sex-positive journalist and mental health advocate with no concept of TMI. "Nothing – and I mean NOTHING – is off limits here," she says.