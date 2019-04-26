Intimacy between two people should stay in the bedroom, or should it? Picture: PxHere

Sex between two people is an intimate thing. So when 20 and 30-something couples wanted to get to the root of their sexual problems, they did what no sane human being would do - invite the BBC into their lives. Sex On The Couch is a new fly-on-the-wall documentary which follows couples who've lost the spark. Giving an intimate glimpse into their relationships, the series gives a rare peek into the lives married couples with some very real problems.

According to the Daily Mail, all of the couples who were picked are in their 20s and early 30s, showing sex problems are just as much an issue for Millennial couples as middle-aged ones.

At the end of each session, they get "homework" exercises to do during the week to improve things.

Psychotherapist Phillip Hodson, who helped pioneer relationship and sex counselling, said it would be better to call the programme Couples On The Couch rather than Sex On The Couch because sex and relationship issues are often inseparable.

"There is a tension between good TV and good therapy, however. Good TV would often mean the therapy has been difficult or disastrous. People love to see things go wrong," he told the Daily Mail.