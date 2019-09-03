British artist Giles Walker is the mastermind behind the unorthodox concept. Picture: YouTube.com

Seen one gyrating robot, seen them all, right? Wrong! A French club has gone one step further by placing pole-dancing robots with CCTV cameras for heads and donning high heels, among their human counterparts. The move by Strip Club Cafe (SC-Club) in Nantes caused quite a stir, reported the Daily Mail. According to the report, the humanoids move their hips in time to the blasting music while on elevated platforms in front of a male-dominated audience.

British artist Giles Walker is the mastermind behind the unorthodox concept. He assembled the robotic "strippers" by using parts from plastic mannequins and metal vehicle scraps. Walker explained that the camera heads were intended to play with the idea of voyeurism.

WATCH: Robots take up pole dancing at French night club:

SC-Club owner Laurent Roue told the British tabloid that some people might find the robots "very sexy" although the main intention is to "pay homage" to robotics and artificial intelligence.

And if there's any chance of the robots replacing humans, the dancers don't seem too fussed about, saying that "their job was artistic and beautiful rather than vulgar and the robots would not change that".

The concept isn't a new one. Just over a year ago, a Las Vegas club introduced pole-dancing robots. The managing partner of Sapphire Gentleman's club said they were appealing to a different audience.