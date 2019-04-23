Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. Picture: HBO

[SPOILER ALERT] "Game of Thrones" fans were thrown a curve ball during Sunday's episode. During a scene from season 8's episode 2, titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," Arya Stark and Gendry left nothing to speculation while meeting in one of the castle's corridors.

Stark made her intentions clear with a few simple words: "We're probably going to die soon. I want to know what it's like before that happens." The scene has garnered mix reactions on social media, prompting co-creator David Benioff to offer some sort of explanation.

"For us, what was interesting about this episode was that this is our last night together, and I think everyone would face the end in different ways. Some characters want to make love for the first time because they've never done it before, and other characters are getting drunk and singing songs," he said.

Here are some of just a few fan reactions:

finally, the game of thrones sex scene we've waited years to see pic.twitter.com/uqXWK8Gv2L — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) April 22, 2019





Call me crazy, but it felt so weird watching Arya’s sex scene. Idk but I always see her as my little sister and I was so uncomfortable during that scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/D5NiRUgbk3 — Tommy (@TomHardyMUFC) April 22, 2019





People freaking out about Arya having a sex scene.



Yet nobody’s asking why is Daenerys more upset that Jon Snow has a claim to the throne than the fact she was banging her own nephew. #GameOfThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/yT0hMK7Iyz — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) April 22, 2019



