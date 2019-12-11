Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Gwyneth Paltrow gifted herself a vibrator in Goop's Christmas commercial, as she encourages people to "do something" for themselves.

The 47-year-old actress stars in the festive advertisement for her lifestyle brand's limited-edition fashion line G. Label, and in one scene she can be seen going to place the sex toy in a stocking, before deciding to keep it for herself instead.

In the clip, the narrator explains: "Do something for others, but don't forget about No. 1 ... yes, that is a vibrator."

Elsewhere in the video, Gwyneth can be seen trying on various outfits for her Christmas parties, as well as accepting help with her hair and make-up as she's rushed off her feet with festive preparations.

The narrator adds: "Find your favourite look, or 11 of them. Look fabulous in each one. And get super high ... in your heels, of course."