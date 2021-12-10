WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow gives Kim Kardashian West a sexy toy for Christmas

Gwyneth Paltrow gifted Kim Kardashian West a sexy new toy as she dished out advice for the holidays in a satirical new video. The 49-year-old actress - who owns wellness and lifestyle brand Goop - can be seen in her new video 'Gwyneth Paltrow's Guide to the Holidays' gifting various celebrities with a toy from her brand, and the brunette beauty received a large claw addressed to herself and her rumoured partner Pete Davidson., while a host of other stars received something from the Goop line.

A voiceover said: "Gifting good gifts is an art. Rule of thumb - not all gifts fit into a box, but some of the best do!" Other stars on Gwyneth's gift list included Adele, Stephen Colbert and Taylor Swift - all of whom received something from the star's Goop line in the satirical sketch. The 'Shallow Hal' actress was seen placing a dietary supplement into a bag labelled for superstar singer Adele - who is dating sports agent Rich Paul - that claimed to “support women’s sexual desire, arousal, and mood.”

For 'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert, 57, he was set to be the recipient of a candle called 'This Smells Like My Orgasm' candle, a follow-up to Paltrow's infamous candle, "This Smells Like My Vagina.' View this post on Instagram A post shared by goop (@goop) In keeping up with the latest Taylor drama, Gwyneth gifted the 'We're Never Getting Back Together' singer with a sex toy whilst flinging a red scarf over her shoulder, in a reference to the scarf that she claimed to have left at an ex-boyfriend's house before they broke up, as detailed in her song 'All Too Well.' Gwyneth also went on to give out some fashion advice to her followers, advising that a cape is always best, whatever the occasion.