WATCH: 'I got HIV from a one night stand'

One TikTok user Megan Moulton candidly speaks about how she contracted HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) in the hope of raising awareness and reducing the stigma associated with the disease. She had unprotected sex while on holiday 12 years ago and later found out she was HIV-positive after falling sick.

In another video, she says that living with HIV is not easy but it is possible. Part of the text reads: "HIV is no longer a death sentence. "So I will continue to take my meds and get my blood work because my life is worthy of living.