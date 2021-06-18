WATCH: 'I got HIV from a one night stand'
One TikTok user Megan Moulton candidly speaks about how she contracted HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) in the hope of raising awareness and reducing the stigma associated with the disease.
She had unprotected sex while on holiday 12 years ago and later found out she was HIV-positive after falling sick.
Moulton says she's sharing her story to show people that they're not immune to HIV and that anyone can get it. She asserts that all it takes is one bad decision.
In another video, she says that living with HIV is not easy but it is possible.
Part of the text reads: "HIV is no longer a death sentence.
"So I will continue to take my meds and get my blood work because my life is worthy of living.
"I have the fight in me to kick some HIV ass and end the stigma once and for all."
Moulton's husband and their daughter are both HIV-negative. She says her viral load is undetectable since she takes her medication and takes good care of herself.
What can I do to stay healthy if I am HIV-positive?
According to the HIV/Aids Foundation South Africa:
- Take your antiretroviral treatment
- Maintain a nutritious diet
- Get regular exercise
- Rest is essential
- Avoid harmful substances such as alcohol
- Practice safe sex to minimize the risk of reinfection
- Protect your mental and emotional health – the support of family, friends, colleagues, other people living with HIV/Aids and health practitioners will help.