Picture: YouTube screenshot



Nancy (23) and Jack (24) aren't your ordinary couple - far from it. They live a BDSM lifestyle 24 hours a day.

After embarking on a "vanilla" relationship for a year, they realised it wasn't for them and both insist things have improved since taking on the dominant and submissive roles.





An aspiring fashion designer, Nancy, wears a collar around her neck at all times, signifying her commitment to be submissive to her other half. "He gave me the collar that I wear everyday which is now my collar 24/7. And since then we've decided to make it official," says Nancy.





The reason why they decided to try the lifestyle is because Nancy wanted someone to control all aspects of her life. "I've not been a submissive before in my life. I'm not like this with any one else, just him."





[WARNING: SENSITIVE VIDEO CONTENT]





"I wanted to find someone who could put me in my place, and beat me with a whip."





Jack adds that his interest in BDSM started when he was 16. "I'm not good with cuddles or things like that. I prefer caressing someone after I've given them a slap in the face," he says.





The couple, who live in Rome, Italy, have been together for three years.