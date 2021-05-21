WATCH: Jessica Alba feared she had ’ruined’ her daughter when she walked in on her having sex

Jessica Alba and her husband feared they had "ruined" their daughter when she walked in on them having sex.

The 'Sin City' actress was getting intimate with spouse Cash Warren when nine-year-old Haven walked into the bedroom without knocking, but despite the embarrassment of the incident, they think the youngster learned a valuable lesson.

Speaking on Jessica's YouTube show 'Getting Honest', Cash said: "It was the worst. We, like, spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, 'I can't believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.'"

While Jessica was left "crying" over the situation, Cash - who also has Honor, 12, and Hayes, three, with his wife - felt it was best to tackle what had happened head on and went to speak to Haven.

He said: "We just have to own this one. We can't pretend it didn't happen. I went downstairs and said, 'Haven, I bet that's the last time you walk into our room without knocking.' Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson."

The Honest Company founder decided to call Cash's sister for advice as she knows she can always rely on her for support - but the news didn't come as a shock to the relative.

She said: "I called Koa [Cash's sister]. She's so good at helping us through challenges, I feel like she just has such a kind, gentle soul,"

"I think by the time we called [Koa], Haven had already texted her. She went right in and told everyone."

The 40-year-old actress recently admitted her entire outlook changed when she had children and she no longer cared about acting the way she used to.

She said: "My mother had cancer at a really young age, in her early 20s. I grew up with chronic illness. I had five surgeries before I was 11 years old. I had chronic allergies, and I was hospitalised a lot as a child.

"I had this real moment of, I want to live, and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I'm bringing into the world as possible and stay. So, my health matters. I want this little person to be healthy. And it's really freaking hard to be happy when you don't have your health.

"My motivation was not like, ‘Am I ever going to get hired again?’ Frankly, I was at the top of my career.

"I couldn't go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn't. I didn't care about it the same way."

Related video: