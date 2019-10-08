New documentary "Silicone Soul" is a film not for the faint-hearted. Produced by Minnesota filmmaker Melody Gilbert. The documentary gives an in-depth look into the lives of people who have relationships with dolls.
Creepy, and sometimes bordering on the absurd, one of Gilbert's subjects is Chicago couple John and Jackie. The two have been together for 10 years. The difference between them and other heterosexual couples is that Jackie is a sex doll.
During the documentary, John speaks openly about being wed to a silicone doll. But others, it seems, don't have the same outlook like him.
“My sister-in-law… didn’t say so much as hello to Jackie,” said John, who declined to give his age or last name for privacy reasons. “And Jackie had brought her a live orchid plant.”