Michelle Heaton says a vaginal tightening device has boosted her sex life after a hysterectomy sent her into early menopause.
The 40-year-old singer has become the face of the Silk'n Tightra, a new home vaginal rejuvenation device, and she admits she has felt more confident between the sheets since she started to use the gadget on herself and her husband Hugh Hanley is "very happy too" with the results.
Speaking to Fabulous Digital, Michelle shared: "I'm not as hung up on myself, it's made me less conscious about my body, which has made my sex life better. I suffered from vaginal dryness, but it's got better and I'm really happy. My husband seems very happy too."
The former "Liberty X" star - who has daughter Faith, seven, and son Aaron, five, with Hugh - lost her libido following a hysterectomy in 2015 at the age of 35.
The procedure followed the double mastectomy she underwent in 2012 after discovering she carried the BRCA2 gene which causes cancer.