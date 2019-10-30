WATCH: Michelle Heaton claims this vaginal tightening device saved her sex life









Michelle Heaton says a vaginal tightening device has boosted her sex life after a hysterectomy sent her into early menopause. Picture: YouTube.com Michelle Heaton says a vaginal tightening device has boosted her sex life after a hysterectomy sent her into early menopause. The 40-year-old singer has become the face of the Silk'n Tightra, a new home vaginal rejuvenation device, and she admits she has felt more confident between the sheets since she started to use the gadget on herself and her husband Hugh Hanley is "very happy too" with the results. Speaking to Fabulous Digital, Michelle shared: "I'm not as hung up on myself, it's made me less conscious about my body, which has made my sex life better. I suffered from vaginal dryness, but it's got better and I'm really happy. My husband seems very happy too." The former "Liberty X" star - who has daughter Faith, seven, and son Aaron, five, with Hugh - lost her libido following a hysterectomy in 2015 at the age of 35. The procedure followed the double mastectomy she underwent in 2012 after discovering she carried the BRCA2 gene which causes cancer.

Although she wanted to have both operations to reduce her risk of developing cancer, Michelle admits that the hysterectomy - which is the surgical removal of the uterus - did have a major negative impact on her sex life and did get her down.

She said: "The hysterectomy did affect my sex drive. For the first two years I was only given oestrogen hormone replacement and my body was lacking in testosterone. As soon as I had both, it's been progressively getting better. I was suffering with physical scars, menopause, hormone levels, sleep deprivation, mood swings.

"There were loads of different things going on and I didn't really think about how I felt about my body, until somebody presented this device to me."

As well as improving her sex life, the first benefit Michelle experienced after starting to use the Silk'n Tightra was that her problems with incontinence started to vanish.

She said: "Everyone think I'm this fun, vibrant person but with everything I've been through, it used to get me down.

"When you're jumping on a trampoline and you can't necessarily hold it in, it's not that pleasant. The first difference I saw with Silk'n Tightra was in my incontinence."