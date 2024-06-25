WATCH: Oops! Woman rushed to hospital as vibrating sex toy gets stuck in her ‘back region’

Imagine having to go to an emergency room with a vibrating object in your behind. Well, that’s exactly what happened to this woman after a sex toy went into her “back region” and could not be retrieved at home. A TikToker who goes by @babycharlotte1 took to the app to share her rather embarrassing experience.

“This is a PSA (public service announcement). Do not put the little bullet vibes anywhere in the back region because I am currently about to head off to the A&E (accident and emergency) because one is stuck in mine,” she shared. As she’s talking, with visible tear streaks down her cheeks, one can actually hear the vibrating toy that is still stuck in her rear end. “This is going to be very embarrassing,” she concludes.

@babycharlotte1 ♬ original sound - Char With over four million views and 484,700 likes, the short clip has gone viral and of course thousands of viewers jumped into the comment section. “I would have of taken the unhealthy amount of laxatives rather than go to A&E with this,” suggested one viewer.

To this Charlotte responded with a video saying that she did in fact drink one and a half bottles of Milk of Magnesia before going to the emergency room, which she says was her last resort. @babycharlotte1 Replying to @Beth | ADHD 🧠 ♬ original sound - Char In a follow-up video, she shared that the stuck vibrator was successfully removed. “It’s out. I am a free woman. I am no longer buzzing,” she said.

@babycharlotte1 Replying to @Meg Hoang ♬ original sound - Char She added that the doctor told her not to be embarrassed because it happens all the time. On that topic, another viewer commented: “I worked in the ER for 4 years, this happens A LOT! Like weekly.” However, a medical journal titled Retained sex toys: an increasing and possibly preventable medical condition which was published in 2018, said “sexual device-related injuries are scarce” and noted they were investigated in the USA based on representative sampling of patients in the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS).

“According to that study, the national incidence rate of sex device-related injuries was 0.24 per 100,000 in 1995 and 0.55/100,000 in 2006, of which 78% were anorectal injuries, numbers far lower than ours. “It is difficult to estimate the ‘true’ incidence of sex toy retainment in the population, given reluctance to seek care for a potentially embarrassing condition, and due to insufficient data on exposure. “Based on this study, as well as previous data, we believe that retained sex toy is a partly preventable and increasing medical problem, where regulations could impose standardization and enable endoscopic or manual extraction, should the need arise,” the journal said.