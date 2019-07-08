File photo: A closely-guarded secret event, ticket holders are prepared to pay as much as $200 (about R2 800) for couples. Picture: Picryl

Hundreds of revellers descended on Worcestershire in the UK during the weekend for the annual Swingfields festival. Not your ordinary kind of music festival, this one is billed as Europe's biggest swingers' party. According to Fox News, this year's location for Swingfields was revealed by using handwritten "SF this way" signs around Malvern, Worcestershire.

A closely-guarded secret event, ticket holders are prepared to pay as much as $200 (about R2 800) for couples, and are only told 48 hours before the festival gets underway.

Drone pictures of the site revealed a gazebo covering several double-beds, as well as mysterious tents and marquees in the corners of the field.

The official Swingfields website states:"This three-day event will be working alongside ALL lifestyle groups, including LGBT communities, to ensure we deliver a fun and entertaining event for all.

"We have luxury showers and toilets available, and for those self catering this year we also have washing up facilities."