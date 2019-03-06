Online gaming platform Steam had put the game under review after receiving a mountain of complaints following its release on February 19. Picture: YouTube.com

The developers of new PC game Rape Day have announced its release date later this month, despite a massive outcry. The game lets players rape and kill women in story mode. Desk Plant, the team behind the game, claim the game is aimed at "four percent of the general population [who] are sociopaths" and would enjoy playing a "menacing serial killer rapist during a zombie apocalypse".

In a statement, it said: "Annoy, murder and rape women as you continue the story. It's a dangerous world with no laws. The zombies enjoy eating the flesh off warm humans and brutally raping them but you are the most dangerous rapist in town."

Online gaming platform Steam have put the game under review after receiving a mountain of complaints following its release on February 19.

New Zealand advocacy group Rape Prevention Education said the idea of the game is "outrageous".

"To think that people under the age of 18 are able to access this is just plain wrong," executive director Debbie Tohill told Newshub.

"Making a game out of rape is never okay - it's outrageous, and it totally negates the impact that sexual violence has on its victims."