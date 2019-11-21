Robert Pattinson read sex shop reviews to pass the time whilst filming 'The Lighthouse', because there were two "pretty highly-frequented" stores near their filming location in Nova Scotia.
The 33-year-old actor stars in the thriller drama movie - which was released last month - and has said that whilst filming in a small fishing village in Nova Scotia, the only thing that helped him pass the time was to read Yelp reviews of two "pretty highly-frequented sex shops" in the area.
He explained: "There were two pretty highly-frequented sex shops. Which I was - someone was telling me about - I went before the show, I tried to kind of find - because I'd sort of pass the time by looking at Yelp reviews and so many people used to write these Yelp reviews. And this is a town of maybe 400 people - well, maybe a little more than 400. But I could meet these people in the local shop if I wanted to."
But although the reviews helped him pass the time whilst on set, he was disappointed to find them no longer available.