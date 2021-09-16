WATCH: Several reasons why your vagina is sore after sex

Painful sex is something experienced by many women. And although there may be many reasons for it, that tender feeling after getting intimate is something that is not unusual. Sex is something to be enjoyed. Unfortunately, the very thought of it has some people clenching their kegel muscles in anxious anticipation.

One of the most common that causes the sore, burning sensation is lack of lubrication. The Washington Post reported on a 2013 survey where one in five women reported vulvar pain or discomfort during sex in the previous 30 days, and about 30% of women in a similar 2012 survey reported pain during their most recent sexual contact. Sometimes the pain is brief. But in others, it's persistent.

Rough sex can also be the culprit. A quick solution is to soothe your vagina with ice cubes or a cooling pad. If burning occurs during penetration, healthline.com says there are different factors to consider, including lack of arousal, vagina dryness, irritation, fissures or infection. Vulvodynia, as it is also known as, affects people of all ages, but healthywomen.org has reported that it is most common in women ages 18 to 25 and post-menopausal women.