WATCH: Sex positions that can cause a penis fracture and how to avoid it

In a viral video titled “The Fracture You Don’t Want - Penile Fractures” from the Institute of Human Anatomy, lecturer Jonathan Bennion dives into the uncomfortable reality of penile fractures and how certain sex positions can increase the risk. Hosted by an American cadaver laboratory, Bennion explains which parts of the male anatomy can break during a penile fracture and what might lead to this painful mishap.

Contrary to popular slang about an “erection bone,” Bennion explains: “There are no bones in the penis, so a penile fracture isn’t like your typical bone fracture.” Instead, he describes how a piece of internal connective tissue, primarily made of collagen, that surrounds and supports the blood-filled sections of the penis during an erection can rupture under certain conditions.

How can a penis be fractured? One of the most common causes, Bennion explains, is what he calls an “aiming issue” during vigorous sex, where an enthusiastic thrust misses its mark and collides with a hard part of the body. Positions such as cowgirl, doggy style, and missionary are most often linked to this type of injury. A penis can also “snap” from the weight of a partner’s body, or even from bending it forcefully to stop an erection.

Surprisingly, penile fractures can also happen out of the bedroom. Rough contact sports like rugby or physical altercations can lead to a fractured penis if a blow lands on an erect member. Signs of a penile fracture If a penile fracture occurs, the tell-tale signs are hard to ignore: a loud crack, pop, or snap, accompanied by excruciating pain and a sudden loss of erection. Bruising, swelling, and a rather unfortunate bending of the penis typically follow. How to repair a fractured penis Surgery is usually required to fix a penile fracture, with a surgeon stitching the torn tissue and addressing any additional damage, such as to the urethra (the tube that allows urine to pass). Though the circumstances may be awkward, men are urged not to delay seeking immediate medical help.