WATCH: Sex shop employee slips her leg into a condom to prove that no penis is too big

Using a condom to protect yourself from sexually transmitted diseases or as a form of contraception is a no-brainer. It’s readily available - you can even grab a handful of them for free at all clinics - and with a bit of practice, it’s fairly easy to use.

While people understand the logic and necessity of using a condom, they simply don’t like using them. One of the reasons being that it lessens the sensation - the feeling of penetration - which in turn makes the sexual experience less pleasurable. Many don’t want to say this up front or simply do not want to deny themselves the pleasure of “skin to skin” intercourse, so they come up with all kinds of excuses to not use one. One of the most frequent, and rather outrageous, excuses is that condoms are too small for them. This of course implies that their penises are just too big.

Of course this simply isn’t true and condoms in fact have the ability to stretch quite a bit. El, an adult store manager in the US, took to TikTok to prove it. The 22-year-old posted a video of an employee slipping her foot into a condom and pulling it all the way up to her thigh.

The video that has since gone viral with over 12 million views shares some of the commonly heard excuses like, the condoms “won’t fit” and it “hurts” because they have a big penis. A few critics accused the TikToker of using an “extra large” condom but she dismissed them by saying, “We didn't just grab a certain kind we knew that would go over someone's leg, we just grabbed the nearest non-lubricated because no one wants lubricant on their foot.” So the next time a guy tells you that his penis is too big for the condom, show him this video.