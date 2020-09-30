WATCH: Sex toy brand claims their new device lets men experience the female orgasm

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Guys, if you’ve always secretly wanted to know what a female orgasm feels like, now is your chance. US pleasure brand Arcwave have developed a new device, described as a “pleasure air stroker”, which offers men a completely new type of sensation. The Arcwave Ion uses pulsating air waves to stimulate the frenulum – the area of the penis that contains the same receptors as the female clitoris, the Mirror reported. According to Arcwave’s website, the Arcwave Ion is “the closest thing to a female orgasm for men”. To prove their theory, the brand had more than 100 men test the device. About 70% of the men said they experienced a more intense climax with the sex toy than without it, with some describing their orgasm as “explosive” and “overwhelming”.

“The launch of the Arcwave brand represents not only a new age of male masturbation but a more modern, future-oriented masculinity that enables men to rediscover their bodies and explore how they experience sexual pleasure,” Dr Tobias Zegenhagen, chief technology officer of Wow Tech, which owns Arcwave, told the Mirror.

“It also presents a huge growth opportunity for us as a business as we target a sector that has, up until now, remained largely untapped.

“With the Arcwave Ion the first in a growing product portfolio which consists of innovative, technology-driven toys that elevate the masturbation experience of men to a new level, we are excited about what the future holds,” concluded Zegenhagen.

The Arcwave Ion is available for pre-order for about R3 400. Unfortunately, the product is not available for shipping to South Africa yet.