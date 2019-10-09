WATCH: Sexpert believes that anal sex could close the orgasm gap









Vrangalova has said that staying open-minded about anal sex could be part of the solution to bridge that orgasm gap. Picture: Max Pixel Sexpert and NYU professor of human sexuality Zhana Vrangalova thinks she may have come up with a possible solution to the orgasm gap. According to a 2017 study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, only 65% of heterosexual women experience orgasm "always" or "usually" during sex with an intimate partner. Now Vrangalova has said that staying open-minded about anal sex could be part of the solution to bridge that gap, according to wellandgood.com. The orgasm gap "is especially true for heterosexual and bisexual women. Lesbian women have higher rates of orgasm compared to women of other sexual orientations - although still somewhat lower rates than men of all sexual orientations,” said Vrangalova. WATCH: 5 reasons why women climax less than men [WARNING: CONTENT OF A SENSITIVE NATURE]

According to her, research suggests that anal sex, partnered with the other acceptance-driven acts that come along with it, could pave the way for inclusive orgasms in the future.

While the latest data made for a compelling argument, Vrangalova added that more research had to be done to provide a more conclusive road map.

“There is certainly physical pleasure that comes with anal play that contributes to women’s likelihood of orgasming during those encounters, but I don’t think that this means that anal sex in and of itself is the holy grail of orgasms for women,” she told wellandgood.com.

Instead, she argued that sexual experiences including anal likely tend to last longer, have greater variety, and are imbued with open, intimate communication.

“(Anal) is also an activity that anyone can engage in (regardless of gender or sexual orientation) because we all have butts with nerve endings that feel good when stimulated,” Vrangalova concluded.