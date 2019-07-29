Kindu's goal is to inspire intimacy in a fun, flirty way. Picture: Flickr.com

Want to count your calorie intake? There's an app for that. Track your fitness routine? Yep. These days, there's an app for just about anything. And now one company has gone one further by developing an app to improve your love life. Kindu is a one-of-a-kind app that encourages couples to explore their desires. Their goal is to inspire intimacy in a fun, flirty way. "Kindu helps you communicate openly about your deepest desires while eliminating fears of embarrassment with our match system," it says on its website.

This is how it works:

Pair your device with your partner's and send a request. Once you guys are paired and connected, Kindu will send you activities to do with each other. For example, you can choose from the Daily Deck, Celebration Packs or Showcase Packs.

After each activity, you can explore your common ground by expressing your excitement of matching with your partner, record your achievements.

The response thus far to the app has been great, with some suggesting that it's the ultimate app for exploring sexuality, and a handy guide for romantic and steamy ideas.

Visit: http://www.kindu.us/#home

For those who are keen to use apps to improve their relationship, watch the video below for some suggestions: