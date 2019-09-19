During a recent interview with Playboy, the 37-year-old actor admitted that he and his wife are into swinging. Picture: Reuters

'Silicon Valley' star Thomas Middleditch has shared a few home truths when it comes to the longevity of his four-year marriage to costume designer Mollie Gates. During a recent interview with Playboy, the 37-year-old actor admitted he and his wife are into swinging.

"I don't know how much I can say, because I don't want my wife to be mad at me," he told the US publication. "Only after I got married was I like, 'Mollie, I'm sorry, but we have to get non-traditional here.' To her credit, instead of saying... 'I'm out,' she was like, 'Let's figure this out.' "

And their idea of non-traditional turned out to be the swinging scene. "To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage," Middleditch admitted.

"We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it's better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows," he said. "By the way, it's now called being 'part of the lifestyle.' The term swinging is old."

But when it comes to being "part of the lifestyle", the couple have strict rules, and Middleditch even revealed that it lends itself to a bit of creativity. "I'm gas, and she's brakes. This is actually the premise for a comedy series we're writing together."

Although swinging might not be everyone's cup of tea, it still begs the question: Can it save your relationship? Huffington Post contributor and behavioral specialist Kelly Benamati has a few tips before jumping in, head first.

"I believe it is best for couples to be discreet when choosing to be a swinger and that children are never involved. If family finds out their loved ones are involved in such a different wild lifestyle it could create a lot of turmoil," writes Benamati.

"I would definitely error on the side of being cautious, but if you are curious then by all means openly discuss with your partner or if you are single then why not give it a try? You might just find you like it a lot more than you thought you would."